Charlotte Motor Speedway honors employee of the year

Charlotte Motor Speedway named Kelly Watts, manager of business development for Speedway Motorsports, Inc., as its 2017 Employee of the Year. Presented annually, the award recognizes an individual who goes above and beyond the call of duty in executing his or her responsibilities.

The winner is determined by a vote of the speedway’s executive committee and is selected from Employee of the Month award recipients presented throughout the previous 12 months and voted on by their peers.

“In addition to being an invaluable part of our team, Kelly’s servant heart has had a profound impact on our community,” said Greg Walter, executive vice president of Charlotte Motor Speedway. “She’s a wonderful ambassador for our team here and she never seeks any accolades for herself. Kelly embodies what we as a culture are trying to portray.”

Watts, a native of Kingston, New York, joined Charlotte Motor Speedway on a full-time basis in 2002. Her responsibilities transitioned to Speedway Motorsports in 2015. Watts is responsible for cultivating business development within the company, including marketing and growing incremental revenue opportunities with existing clients.

In addition to her role at Speedway Motorsports, Watts is also the executive producer of Performance Racing Network's zMax Racing Country. Watts is known for her considerable volunteer work within the company as well as her philanthropic efforts in the community.

As this year’s Employee of the Year, Watts received a trip to Las Vegas for the 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Awards on Nov. 30, among other perks.

‘It means a lot to win this award,” Watts said. “Charlotte Motor Speedway has so many amazing employees, so it’s very special to me to be recognized as one of them. It’s a real honor.”

