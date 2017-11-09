Pedestrian fatally struck in Matthews

A pedestrian was struck and killed in Matthews Wednesday night.

The wreck happened around 11 p.m. on East Independence Boulevard and Matthews Township Parkway.

The pedestrian died on scene, police said. The victim's name has not been released. Several inbound lanes were shut down on East Independence Boulevard for some time as police processed the scene.

It is unclear whether the driver will face any charges.

