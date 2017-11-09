Man fatally struck on Matthews highway

A man was hit and killed in Matthews Wednesday night.

According to Matthews police, the wreck happened around 10:42 p.m. on Highway 74 westbound near Highway 51.

MEDIC pronounced the man dead on scene. The victim's name has not been released. Several inbound lanes were shut down on East Independence Boulevard for some time as police investigated the scene.

No charges have been filed.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.