FIRST ALERT: Rainy, wet roads through morning commute

More Cold & Wet Weather

Sunshine Returns Friday

Stays On Chilly Side

I think it's fair to say Wednesday brought our first of the really cold, wet, raw days of the upcoming cool season, sometimes known as winter around here. And it's still not quite over yet.

As for Thursday, periods of persistent light rain and drizzle continue and will do so through a good bit of the morning, so most morning commuters will likely face another round of slick, wet roads to start out the day. For this reason, a First Alert Day has been issued for Thursday morning.

We'll probably dry out late Thursday afternoon (though a lot of sunshine in Charlotte seems unlikely at this point). In fact, rain may linger through much of the afternoon south of Charlotte and into the upstate of SC. Highs won't make it out of the mid 50s during the afternoon, and beyond Thursday, there isn't a single day over the next week where temperatures will even reach the average high of 65 degrees.

But there is some good news! Friday and Saturday look sunny, though still on the chilly side with afternoon readings for both days in the mid 50s. Overnight lows will be around freezing both Saturday and Sunday mornings and any rain chance Sunday looks to be on the low side.

Beyond the weekend, the early call for Monday is for partial sunshine with mild afternoon readings in the 60s and a chilly - but dry night - for the Panthers nationally televised game with the Dolphins

Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.