CMS school board gets an update on district's 2018 strategic plan

Charlotte-Mecklenburg School (CMS) Board got an update on its Strategic Plan for 2018 at its Wednesday night meeting.

Former CMS Superintendent Dr. Heath Morrison and the board put together a plan back in 2012 of where the district should be by 2018. The board was told there is still more work to be done.

"We know we are still struggling with literacy. We're still struggling with culture. We are still struggling with what we are rolling out for our students with special needs when it comes to their emotional and social and mental health issues, and we are still struggling with talent management," CMS School Board Chairperson Mary McCray said.

The school district was on a mission to provide staff with cultural competency training so teachers will be able to better relate and teach students from other backgrounds. The board was told so far 6,500 teachers have not had the training. The training cost is $800 per teacher. CMS did get a $60,000 gr ant to help pay for the training but more money will be needed.

CMS Superintendent Dr. Clayton Wilcox says he is planning to set aside money for training in next year's budget.

Another 2018 goal was to provide each student with an effective teacher. CMS is still trying to meet that goal.

"We basically took on a challenge that had too many goals in it and it's kind of hard to say where we are," McCray said.

Wednesday night the school board got an update on the Strategic Plan for 2024. The superintendent and his staff are coming up with recommendations for the board to approve. McCray says the board has learned a lesson when coming up with where the school district should be by the end of 2024.

"Having not as many goals and making sure those goals that we do have are measurable and there is some accountability that is going to go behind them," McCray said.

The 2024 goals should be complete sometime next year.

