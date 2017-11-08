10-year anniversary of Kyle Fleischmann disappearance

Thursday marks the 10-year anniversary of one of the most high-profile missing person cases in Charlotte.

Kyle Fleischmann, a 24-year-old, walked out of a bar in uptown, never to be seen again. I talked with his dad on the eve of this decade long mystery.

“I’m not sure closure is even possible. I think you just learn to live with it,” said Dick Fleischmann.

Dick Fleischmann also says his family continues to move on. Kyle's younger brother and sister are now in their 30's and the family has moved out of state.

He says he believes Kyle was murdered that night and the body has just never been found.

The case has been reviewed by private investigators, national missing person foundations and Charlotte-Mecklenburg police. Kyle has been featured across the country in various ways. All to no avail. No evidence has ever helped close this case or explain what happened November 9th, 2007.

Surveillance video showed Kyle walking out of Buckhead Saloon and walking a block to Fuel Pizza. Employees remember him ordering and then nothing. He just disappeared.

Six years ago Dick Fleischmann and I walked that last route his son took. At the time, Dick said he believed Kyle's body was put in a construction site that now has condos built on top of them.

With even more years now to think about it, Dick said his theory remains the same.

“I think he was killed and buried and it was a perfect storm that construction came in and built on top of him and that’s why he hasn’t been found. But the even more unfortunate thing is that if this was today, Kyle could’ve just hit Uber on his phone and gotten a ride. In the world of Uber, I think Kyle would still be alive. We all know he left his wallet at the bar, but he had his phone. He would’ve only needed his phone to get a ride,” Dick said.

There is a Facebook page Help Find Kyle that still has updates and gets hits every month. Find it here >> https://www.facebook.com/groups/6326026817/

About 24-hundred people are on the page.

If you have any information, Dick Fleischmann said that's the best place to relay it. He still updates and checks the page regularly. CMPD says this is still an active case, but is currently assigned to the Cold Case Unit.

“There aren’t any new developments despite all the investigative resources we’ve devoted to the case over the last decade. We continue to urge anyone with information to anonymously contact our Crime Stoppers tip line at 704-334-1600,” said Rob Tufano, spokesman for CMPD.

What’s the number one thing the Fleischmann family now preaches, ten years later?

“Parents of 20-somethings and teenagers who go out need to tell their kids to text their plans beforehand about where they want to meet, that’s fine. But also text your plans on how you’re going to get home. Let people know what you’re thinking and don’t be alone,” he said.

