Former CMS student gets honorary HS diploma 65 years later

Ralph Lee England, 92-years-old, received an honorary high school diploma from Charlotte-Mecklenburg School (CMS) District Wednesday night.

England was attending Berryhill High School in the 10th grade when he went to serve his country in World War II. He says his one regret in life was he never got a high school diploma.

England's relatives contacted CMS and school officials made the veteran's wish come true. School board members used their meeting before Veteran's Day to give the former CMS student an honorary high school diploma.

It may have taken 65 years for England to get his diploma, but he still says it is a gratifying experience.

"I feel great, feel uplifted, and I want to keep going up," England said.

England will turn 93 in December and he says he still wants to learn.

