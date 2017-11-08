Silver Alert issued for missing elderly Hickory man with cognitive impairment

The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons issued a Silver Alert Wednesday for a missing endangered man from Hickory.

Billy Ray Smith, 83, is described as a white male who stands 5'8" tall and weighs 155 pounds. He has short white hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen in the 4900 block of Mounira Avenue, wearing a tan ball cap with red writing, an army camouflage jacket, pants and tennis shoes.

Smith is believed to suffer from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

He drives a tan and beige 2002 Cadillac Escalade, with North Carolina license plate number XNA3967.

A picture of Smith has not been released at this time.

Anyone with information about Smith is asked to call the Burke County Sheriff's Office at 828-438-5500.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.