Silver Alert issued for missing elderly Burke Co. man with cognitive impairment

The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons issued a Silver Alert Wednesday for a missing endangered man in Burke County.

Billy Ray Smith, 83, is described as a white male who stands 5'8" tall and weighs 155 pounds. He has short white hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen in the 4900 block of Mounira Avenue in Hickory, wearing a tan ball cap with red writing, an army camouflage jacket, pants and tennis shoes.

Smith is believed to suffer from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

He drives a tan and beige 2002 Cadillac Escalade, with North Carolina license plate number XNA3967.

A picture of Smith has not been released at this time.

Anyone with information about Smith is asked to call the Burke County Sheriff's Office at 828-438-5500.

