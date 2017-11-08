Silver Alert canceled for missing elderly Burke Co. man with cognitive impairment

A Silver Alert was canceled for a missing endangered man in Burke County who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, Billy Ray Smith, 83, was last seen in the 4900 block of Mounira Avenue in Hickory Wednesday. He was last seen wearing a tan ball cap with red writing, an army camouflage jacket, pants and tennis shoes.

Smith is described as a white male who is 5-foot-8 and weighs 155 pounds. He has short white hair and blue eyes.

The NCDPS said Smith drives a tan and beige 2002 Cadillac Escalade, with North Carolina license plate number XNA3967.

Anyone with information about Smith is asked to call the Burke County Sheriff's Office at 828-438-5500.

