CMPD charges retired Navy vet with murder of Va. teen Ashanti Billie

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has charged a retired Navy veteran with the murder of Virginia native Ashanti Billie.

On Wednesday, police released a statement saying that information gathered from a collaborative investigation led detectives to confirm Eric Brian Brown as the suspect of 19-year-old Billie.

Detectives signed a warrant for murder against Brown where he is currently in custody in Norfolk, Virginia and will be served.

The FBI conducted an investigation into the kidnapping and death of Billie in September. Billie's body was discovered Sept. 29 behind East Stonewall AME Zion Church on Griers Grove Road, 300 yards from Brown's childhood home, officials say.

According to court documents, Brown abducted Billie on Sept. 18 as she arrived for work at a Blimpie’s restaurant on Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek.

Brown has been charged with kidnapping in the state of Virginia and faces a maximum penalty of life in prison if convicted, reports say.

