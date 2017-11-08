"Odyssey of a Woman" Awards help raise money for CMS scholarships

These three women are making me blush (in a good way).

Dr. Courtney Smith-Orr, Stacey Barber and Stephanie Lawrence are part of the Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc.This group is raising money for scholarships to give to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools students. They visited WBTV News last week to announce their gala this Saturday, October 11th, called “Odyssey of a Woman Awards”.

The OWA is a fancy fundraiser where these ladies are honoring seven other women in the community for their service. The money raised will go to CMS students who want to pursue their dreams and education after high school.

Now let me take off my reporter hat and put on the parent one: Parker is in CMS. We have every intention of also putting Hutch in CMS. So far, we’ve been extremely happy with what the teachers and district provides. Please be clear that no one is asking me to say that. I’m cheerleading Char-Meck Schools out of my own free will and opinion as a mom, not a reporter.

So when Stacey Barber approached me and asked if I could be part of their OWA event Saturday… I was touched and on board because I believed in their goal to raise $10,000 for student scholarships.

Hear more from their live interview with WBTV's Delano Little >> http://www.wbtv.com/clip/13879485/odyssey-of-a-woman-awards-gala

I am really honored to be part of their event Saturday and one of the seven special women... thank you.

Molly

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.