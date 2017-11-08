Forever Family: Five Siblings

So you think you might be interested in adopting? How about two kids? Three? Four? Five?

I know I know, you’re thinking I’m goofing around now, but hold on! This is a really special week, because I have a group of five young children, all siblings, who are not only looking for someone to call mom or dad, but are hoping to remain together as they find their forever home and forever family.

I was so lucky to spend an afternoon with these children at a fun park and was blown away by them. I can’t stress enough how adorable, loving, smart, caring and well-mannered these children are, not to mention how instantly comfortable they are around everyone they meet!

Faith, the five-year old, just leapt into my arms when I introduced myself. It was heart-wrenching for me to part ways with them at the end of the day.

In the short time I’ve been doing this, I have been surprised by the people I have already met who have adopted groups of four, five even six children in one case, so it absolutely can be done!

Please think about it, especially if you’re interested or know somebody who might be contemplating adoption!

