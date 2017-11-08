Sources: Man struck by car, killed while unloading trailer in Lincoln County

A bovine made a big splash in Catawba County after it was found in a swimming pool Wednesday morning.More >>
A bovine made a big splash in Catawba County after it was found in a swimming pool Wednesday morning.More >>
Chief Putney said they are making an “aggressive push” to recruit more officers since the vacancies are only going to get worse over the next few years.More >>
Chief Putney said they are making an “aggressive push” to recruit more officers since the vacancies are only going to get worse over the next few years.More >>
The F3 group trains seven days a week and runs in races 50 weeks out of the year. What sets them apart from the other runners, is that they push people who cannot run themselves in Speed for Need chairs.More >>
The F3 group trains seven days a week and runs in races 50 weeks out of the year. What sets them apart from the other runners, is that they push people who cannot run themselves in Speed for Need chairs.More >>
The incident happened just before 4 p.m. on the 7900 block of Graham Road in Denver.More >>
The incident happened just before 4 p.m. on the 7900 block of Graham Road in Denver.More >>
Six seats were up for grabs during Tuesday night's election. Three school board members decided not to run for re-election making room for three new faces.More >>
Six seats were up for grabs during Tuesday night's election. Three school board members decided not to run for re-election making room for three new faces.More >>