Sources: Man struck by car, killed while unloading trailer in Lincoln County

One person was killed Wednesday when they were struck by a car while trying to unload a trailer in Lincoln County.

The incident happened just before 4 p.m. on the 7900 block of Graham Road in Denver. Law enforcement sources said a man was working to unload a tractor from a trailer when a car struck him and pinned him against the trailer.

The man, whose name has not been released, was killed.

There is no word if anyone in the car was injured or if the driver is facing any charges.

No further information has been made available.

