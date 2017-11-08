First Alert Day issued for Thursday morning

Periods of light rain, fog and drizzle has been the order of the week so far, not to mention the arrival of much colder air.

All of these conditions will remain in place for Thursday morning as one more batch of light rain is targeting our region during the early morning hours.

So, while the miserable conditions won’t be altogether different from what we are already experiencing, our purpose here is to call your attention to one more day ahead with wet roads and reduced visibility for the morning rush hour.

Our goal is to give you a chance to adjust your plans whether it be leaving early, taking a different route or delaying your errands.

