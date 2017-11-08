Man wanted for attempted robbery at store in Marion

Officials are looking for a man they say robbed a convenience store in Marion Monday night.

According to the McDowell County’s Sheriff’s Office, the man, equipped with a knife, came through the front door of M&M Supermarket on the five lane, demanding money from the safe and register.

The robber allegedly fled empty-handed when the clerk was unable to open the safe or register. He headed south on the five lane toward Bojangles’.

Police with the Marion Police Department said surveillance video showed a person of interest who appeared to be a black man wearing black clothing, with a black mask covering his face and white socks over his hands. He was seen driving a white SUV.

Anyone with information concerning the crime or person of interest is asked to call Marion Police Department at 828-652-5205 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 828-652-7463.

