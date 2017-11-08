Man accused of stealing mother's credit card to withdraw money

A Lincoln County man was arrested and charged Tuesday in connection with using a stolen credit card to obtain money.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Michael Edward Gwaltney stole his mother’s Bank of America credit card and used it multiple times to get cash from banks in Denver.

Police say Gwaltney used the card five times at two different banks. He reportedly admitted to his mother that he committed the crime.

Gwaltney was charged with one felony count of larceny of a financial transaction card and five felony counts of obtaining property by false pretenses.

He was taken before a Lincoln County judge and held in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center under a $27,000 secured bond.

Gwaltney had his first appearance in Lincoln County District Court Wednesday.

