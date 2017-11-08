Tony Stewart hints he may run some NASCAR events in future

By JENNA FRYER
AP Auto Racing Writer
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (AP) - Tony Stewart hasn't ruled out a return in some form to NASCAR, perhaps in the Xfinity Series or at Charlotte Motor Speedway's road course.
The three-time NASCAR champion expressed interest in getting back in a stock car Wednesday as he introduced Aric Almirola as the newest driver at Stewart-Haas Racing. At one point, Almirola turned to his new boss and asked if he can run Xfinity Series races next season.
Stewart told Almirola he'd have to see, since Stewart might want to run some races next year. Stewart added he's had discussions to run some races at road courses, including the one Charlotte will debut next fall.
Stewart later told The Associated Press he's working on something even bigger that does not involve NASCAR. He declined to share more information.
Stewart retired at the end of last season.
