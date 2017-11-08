94-year-old frees herself after being abducted, put in trunk

A Rowan County man is in jail after he shot and killed his mother's dog then threatened to shoot her, according to the Rowan Sheriff's Office reportMore >>
The victim's name was not released. Police have not said whether anyone has been arrested.More >>
Walker Reid was elected as the mayor of Gastonia and will replace incumbent John Bridgeman. Bridgeman has served as the Gastonia mayor since 2011.More >>
A bovine made a big splash in Catawba County after it was found in a swimming pool Wednesday morning.More >>
A 94-year-old woman was able to free herself from the trunk of her car after a man abducted her and drove her to the parking lot of a Scottsdale shopping mall.More >>
