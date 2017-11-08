Want to get in the kitchen with Ayesha and Steph Curry?

Charlotte’s very familiar with Stephen and Ayesha Curry: He’s the son of former Hornets star Dell Curry who grew up to become a basketball star himself at Davidson College and now with the Golden State Warriors. She’s a Charlotte native who has found stardom in the kitchen, with her own show, “Ayesha’s Home Kitchen,” on the Food Network and a cookbook, “The Seasoned Life.”

Now they’ve teamed up and turned their lives into an animated cellphone game, Chef Curry, that debuted Wednesday. It’s available for both iPhone and on Google Play. You can preview it in a video at www.chefcurrygame.com.

The Currys both provide the voices for the maze-race game: You order food at the counter from him, she cooks it and players have to navigate them around obstacles to serve it while you navigate obstacles. It’s got 500 levels of play and you can add friends to play along with you.

Ayesha Curry told Eater.com: “We wanted to make sure it reflected the challenges, intensity and gratification that goes along with managing a kitchen.”

Ayesha Curry’s latest move off the video world is as co-host of “The Great American Baking Show” and opening a San Francisco barbecue restaurant, International Smoke, with Michael Mina. . Both Currys now live in San Francisco but return to Charlotte for family events.