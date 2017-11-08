WBTV Speak Out Editorial: Honoring Those Who Served

“Speak Out” is an expression of opinion from the Editorial Board of WBTV, and is presented by General Manager, Scott Dempsey.

Service. Sacrifice. Honor. Courage. Commitment. Those are the words that come to mind when thinking about our nation's veterans.

"All gave some, some gave all." That is a truth that every veteran carries with them for a lifetime. As a proud American, I stand here fully aware of the freedoms afforded to me by those who have defended this nation. And as Veterans Day approaches, the WBTV editorial board would like to take this time to acknowledge the commitment and sacrifice that those in uniform have contributed to this country. The service rendered to this country by our veterans has secured our freedoms and protected the great ideals this nation stands for.

And so, to our veterans: A grateful nation, and a grateful WBTV, would like to thank you for your service. And your sacrifice. We appreciate all you have done for this great nation.

And to our viewers: we'd like to ask you to join us in making sure our veterans feel our gratitude not only on this Veterans Day but every day. Acknowledge them. Thank them. Find a way to serve THEM for a change. Our nation's heroes deserve it.