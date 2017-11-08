No bull. That's a bovine in a swimming pool.

A bovine made a big splash in Catawba County after it was found in a swimming pool Wednesday morning.

Around 10 a.m. Wednesday, Catawba County 911 Communications said they had to dispatch units to a large animal rescue along the 2300-block of Arrowhead Drive in Newton. This is not far from Fred T Foard High School.

Officials from Catawba County Animal Control were called to the scene and found what they thought was a bull in the swimming pool of a home.

"After removing the cow from the water we were able to see it was a Heifer and not a bull – weighing approximately 700-800 pounds," officials from animal control told WBTV.

They believe the heifer was in the water for approximately two hours before she was able to be pulled out. Photos from the scene show a small lattice fence around the pool.

The animal was able to be returned to her owner after being pull from the water.

