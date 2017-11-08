Struggling to recruit, CMPD makes 'aggressive push' for more officers

During a press conference at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, Chief Kerr Putney revealed that the department started 2017 down nearly 200 officers. Chief Putney said they are making an “aggressive push” to recruit more officers since the vacancies are only going to get worse over the next few years.

“Since 2013, with the impact of social media and the highlight around the officer involved shootings, we’ve been struggling,” Putney said. “We’ve taken a hit.”

CMPD released this recruitment video on Twitter Tuesday:

#CMPD is looking for a few good cops to join our team. If you are an experienced officer, please consider applying. https://t.co/U5Zm0S8mhu pic.twitter.com/Pk6Gmog1Oy — CMPD News (@CMPD) November 8, 2017

Putney said the department currently has 150 officer vacancies, however, they have to deal with the changing environment. CMPD has launched a new program to hire experienced officers from other departments.

Chief Putney believes recruitment will get a major boost by hiring at least 60 experienced officers. CMPD is going after seasoned officers who have a proven track record.

“This environment hurts us,” Putney said.

The police chief says because of the current vacancies, the budget allows the department to aggressively seek experienced officers.

The recruitment will include a residency incentive, increased pay if the officer lives inside the CMPD jurisdiction and a language incentive. If you're an experienced officer and are interested in applying, you can click here.

