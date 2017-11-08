Voters elect new Gastonia mayor

Residents of Gastonia elected a new mayor Tuesday night.

Walker Reid was elected as the mayor of Gastonia and will replace incumbent John Bridgeman. Bridgeman has served as the Gastonia mayor since 2011.

A spokesperson with the city said Reid served on the Gastonia City Council from 1995 to 2011. Reid has also served as the mayor pro tem for the city, according to the spokesperson.

Three city council seats were also up for election. Jennifer Stepp was elected and will replace Porter McAteer, who did not run in the race. The spokesperson said incumbents Robert Kellogg and Dave Kirlin were re-elected for city council.

Bridgeman and the city council members will be sworn in on Dec. 4.

