Rowan man charged with shooting mother's dog, threatening mother

A Rowan County man is in jail after he shot and killed his mother's dog then threatened to shoot her, according to the Rowan Sheriff's Office report.

Damian Lynn Holshouser, 48, of 225 Wagon Lane, was charged with felony cruelty to animals, misdemeanor communicating threats and misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon.

The incident occurred on Tuesday.

According to the sheriff, Holshouser shot his mother’s dog, which was in a kennel, and threatened to shoot his mother, Frankie Holshouser, 69.

After the dog was shot, the woman called deputies to say her son had a gun and was inside a bedroom. When deputies arrived, they found Damian Holshouser standing in the hallway.

Holshouser told deputies he had a gun in his right front pocket. Deputies did find a .40 caliber Glock 22 model, according to the report.

When deputies looked outside they found the woman's dog dead inside the kennel. Nine shell casings were found in and around the kennel. Frankie Holshouser said her son shot the dog and then went back inside to reload the gun.

Holshouser came back outside and shot the dog several more times.

It is not known why Holshouser shot the dog.

The mother said her son told her that she needed to “shut up or she would be next.”

She said Damian told her to call authorities, but that they wouldn’t take him and he’d shoot them.

Holshouser is in the Rowan County Detention under a $25,000 secured bond.

In 2011 Holshouser was charged with urinating on a young boy in his home.

According to the sheriff, Holshouser was intoxicated in the bathroom of his home when he urinated on the child, who was sitting on the commode.

Holshouser is also accused of assaulting his wife in a related case.

He was placed in the Rowan County Detention Center under a mandatory 48-hour hold for domestic violence.

