Police arrest suspect in Laurel Pointe apartment homicide in Salisbury

Salisbury Police have made an arrest in the case of a homicide that happened at the Laurel Pointe apartments on Tuesday.

On Wednesday morning investigators located Terry Eugene Watson, Jr., 20, of Salisbury. Watson was charged with murder, shooting into an occupied vehicle, and assault on a female.

According to police, Isaiah Gillespie was sitting in a car with friends in the parking lot when Watson shot him. Gillespie was taken to the hospital but died a short time later.

Investigators say the dispute was domestic in nature, involving a woman.

Watson is being held without bond.

