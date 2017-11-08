Police arrest suspect in Laurel Pointe apartment homicide in Salisbury

A Rowan County man is in jail after he shot and killed his mother's dog then threatened to shoot her, according to the Rowan Sheriff's Office reportMore >>
Walker Reid was elected as the mayor of Gastonia and will replace incumbent John Bridgeman. Bridgeman has served as the Gastonia mayor since 2011.More >>
The victim's name was not released. Police have not said whether anyone has been arrested.More >>
Salisbury Police have made an arrest in the case of a homicide that happened at the Laurel Pointe apartments on Tuesday.More >>
According to Huntersville Fire, a transformer fire occurred at the McGuire Nuclear Plant. Firefighters said the fire was contained a transformer building at the plant.More >>
