Transformer catches fire at Huntersville nuclear plant

According to Huntersville Fire, a transformer fire occurred at the McGuire Nuclear Plant. Firefighters said the fire was contained a transformer building at the plant.More >>
According to Huntersville Fire, a transformer fire occurred at the McGuire Nuclear Plant. Firefighters said the fire was contained a transformer building at the plant.More >>
The fire is underway at Dellinger Wrecker Service on Industrial Drive. Heavy smoke was visible at the business.More >>
The fire is underway at Dellinger Wrecker Service on Industrial Drive. Heavy smoke was visible at the business.More >>
The victim's name was not released. Police have not said whether anyone has been arrested.More >>
The victim's name was not released. Police have not said whether anyone has been arrested.More >>
A man is wanted for murder in connection with a deadly shooting that occurred in the parking lot of a Taco Bell in Salisbury Friday.More >>
A man is wanted for murder in connection with a deadly shooting that occurred in the parking lot of a Taco Bell in Salisbury Friday.More >>
Rowan-Cabarrus Community College announced its 2016-2017 Excellence in Teaching award recipients at a recent board meeting.More >>
Rowan-Cabarrus Community College announced its 2016-2017 Excellence in Teaching award recipients at a recent board meeting.More >>