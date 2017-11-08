Transformer catches fire at Huntersville nuclear plant

No one was evacuated after a transformer caught fire at a nuclear plant in Huntersville Wednesday morning.

According to the Huntersville Fire Department, a transformer fire occurred at the McGuire Nuclear Plant on McGuire Nuclear Station Road. Firefighters said the fire was contained to a building on site which housed the transformer. Crews tweeted about the incident around 9 a.m.

*McGuire Transformer Fire Update* Fire is still confined to the site of origin. We’re currently assisting Duke & flowing foam on scene. Both of our Tankers as well as a Tanker from the East Lincoln FD are on scene assisting. No evacuation required & all surrounding areas are safe https://t.co/aXTR4xjZZO — Huntersville Fire (@Huntersville_FD) November 8, 2017

Crews say all of the surrounding areas near the nuclear plant were safe. The public should not be concerned, according to the Huntersville Fire Department.

Firefighters are asking drivers to avoid the area due to an "increased traffic flow" related to the incident. Firefighters did not say whether anyone was injured.

We are on scene of a transformer fire at the McGuire Nuclear Plant. We responded quickly & fire is confined to a transformer bldg on site. There are no evacuations & no need to be concerned. Avoid the area for now due to increased traffic flow related to this Incident. — Huntersville Fire (@Huntersville_FD) November 8, 2017

It is unclear what started the fire.

