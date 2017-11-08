Transformer catches fire at Huntersville nuclear plant - | WBTV Charlotte

Transformer catches fire at Huntersville nuclear plant

HUNTERSVILLE, NC (WBTV) -

No one was evacuated after a transformer caught fire at a nuclear plant in Huntersville Wednesday morning. 

According to the Huntersville Fire Department, a transformer fire occurred at the McGuire Nuclear Plant on McGuire Nuclear Station Road. Firefighters said the fire was contained to a building on site which housed the transformer. Crews tweeted about the incident around 9 a.m. 

Crews say all of the surrounding areas near the nuclear plant were safe. The public should not be concerned, according to the Huntersville Fire Department. 

Firefighters are asking drivers to avoid the area due to an "increased traffic flow" related to the incident. Firefighters did not say whether anyone was injured. 

It is unclear what started the fire. 

