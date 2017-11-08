Man shot, killed in Morganton home

A man was shot and killed at a home in Burke County Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened just before dawn on Gold Mine Road in Morganton near the McDowell County line.

#breaking Happened just before dawn this morning. Investigators canvassing neighborhood right now hoping to get information pic.twitter.com/U4MpWmdoHj — Steve Ohnesorge WBTV (@WBTVSteveO) November 8, 2017

The victim's name has not been released. No one has been arrested.

#breaking Investigators on the scene awaiting SBI. Happened on Gold Mine Rd in Burke Co pic.twitter.com/cxX294wKkT — Steve Ohnesorge WBTV (@WBTVSteveO) November 8, 2017

No other information has been released.

