Man shot, killed in Morganton home

MORGANTON, NC (WBTV) -

A man was shot and killed at a home in Burke County Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened just before dawn on Gold Mine Road in Morganton near the McDowell County line. 

The victim's name has not been released. No one has been arrested. 

No other information has been released. 

