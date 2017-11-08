Man shot, killed in Burke County home - | WBTV Charlotte

Man shot, killed in Burke County home

MORGANTON, NC (WBTV) -

A man was shot and killed at a home in western Burke County Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened at 7:41 a.m. in the 6000 block of Gold Mine Road in Morganton near the McDowell County line. The sheriff's office says they received a call for a break-in that was underway at the home. When deputies arrived, they found a man shot to death inside the home. Deputies say the man did not live in the home. 

A man and a woman were reportedly inside the home when deputies arrived. 

The victim's name has not been released. 

No one has been arrested. 

