Man shot, killed in Burke County home

A man was shot and killed at a home in western Burke County Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened at 7:41 a.m. in the 6000 block of Gold Mine Road in Morganton near the McDowell County line. The sheriff's office says they received a call for a break-in that was underway at the home. When deputies arrived, they found a man shot to death inside the home. Deputies say the man did not live in the home.

#breaking Happened just before dawn this morning. Investigators canvassing neighborhood right now hoping to get information pic.twitter.com/U4MpWmdoHj — Steve Ohnesorge WBTV (@WBTVSteveO) November 8, 2017

A man and a woman were reportedly inside the home when deputies arrived.

The victim's name has not been released.

#breaking Investigators on the scene awaiting SBI. Happened on Gold Mine Rd in Burke Co pic.twitter.com/cxX294wKkT — Steve Ohnesorge WBTV (@WBTVSteveO) November 8, 2017

No one has been arrested.

