Homeowner charged with murder after man shot, killed in Burke County

A homeowner who officials say shot and killed a man in western Burke County Wednesday morning has been charged with murder.

The shooting happened at home along Gold Mine Road. The homeowner, later identified as Steven Adam Taylor, called 911 about 7:45 a.m. claiming there was a break-in in progress. A short time later, he called to say shots had been fired and the intruder had been hit.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a man inside the home dead from what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

Taylor and a woman who were there at the time of the shooting voluntarily went to the sheriff's office to answer questions. Meanwhile, investigators combed the area for clues as to what happened.

As a slight rain fell tarps were put down over potential evidence outside the home. Sheriff Steve Whisnant said investigators were trying to match evidence they could find with what Taylor was saying.

Whisnant said Taylor admitted to shooting the man after the man broke through a window.

Neighbors say the home in question has been a trouble spot in the Dysartsville community for some time. The sheriff said deputies have responded to several incidents in the past. It was not clear, he said, if any of the past issues had anything to do with the shooting.

Late Wednesday afternoon, investigators were still at the scene and still talking with people.

Just after 8:30 p.m., officials said Taylor had been charged with murder but did not say what evidence led to that charge.

The victim's name has not been released.

