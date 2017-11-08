Man being sought in deadly shooting near Taco Bell in Salisbury

A man is wanted for murder in connection with a deadly shooting that occurred in the parking lot of a Taco Bell in Salisbury Friday.

Salisbury police are looking for 20-year-old Tariq Khalid Mosley Jr. as the man who allegedly shot and killed 30-year-old Deshawn Patrick Clark just before 9 p.m. in a parking lot on East Innes Street. Clark reportedly ran from the scene into the FT Tobacco Company located at 618 East Innes Street and collapsed, officials say.

Police said Clark was taken to Novant Rowan Regional Medical Center where he died.

According to officials, several vehicles in the parking lot of the Taco Bell and a nearby KFC were also damaged in the shooting. Police have not said what may have led to the shooting. It is unclear whether Mosley Jr. and Clark knew each other.

If you have any information about the shooting, you're asked to call Salisbury police at 704-638-5333.

