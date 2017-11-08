Rowan-Cabarrus Community College announces 'Excellence In Teaching' winners

Rowan-Cabarrus Community College announced its 2016-2017 Excellence in Teaching award recipients at a recent board meeting.

According to a news release, the Excellence in Teaching award recognizes superior faculty who go above and beyond the expected levels of delivering instruction and improving educational excellence as demonstrated by student outcomes.

“Rowan-Cabarrus Community College is committed to excellence for our teachers and our students,” said Dr. Carol S. Spalding, president of the College.

F. Wayne Laney, Jr., full-time criminal justice instructor, has received the College’s 2017 Outstanding Excellence in Teaching Award. Laney is a decorated law enforcement officer who began as a full-time criminal justice faculty member at Rowan-Cabarrus in August 2015. In addition to teaching criminal justice, he is also an Instructor for Emergency Preparedness, the faculty advisor for the Criminal Justice Association and Work-Based Learning Faculty Coordinator for the Criminal Justice Program.

Laney holds a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from the University of South Carolina, a Master of Science in Criminal Justice Administration and a M.S. in Emergency Services Management from Columbia Southern University.

"Student success is my top priority. I believe in using multiple teaching strategies to reach all students,” said Laney. He currently resides in Salisbury, N.C. with his wife and twins.

Tabelech K. Shipp, the College’s part-time recipient, holds a Master of Chemical and Life Sciences with dual concentrations in biology and chemistry from the University of Maryland at College Park and a Bachelor of Science in Professional Chemistry from North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University.

Shipp joined the faculty of Rowan-Cabarrus Community College in 2002 as an ABE/GED instructor. In 2005, she joined the Physical Science Department as an adjunct chemistry instructor and taught introductory and general chemistry courses. She has also taught general biology and anatomy and physiology labs.

“I was proud to develop and teach the first hybrid developmental chemistry course at Rowan-Cabarrus and the online introductory chemistry course,” said Shipp, an educator with 30 years of combined teaching and educational experience. “My passion for science education has allowed me to expand my resume by teaching and empowering youth from pre-K through high school students, and later on the collegiate level, that STEM education is doable, one test tube experiment at a time!”

Shipp is a member of several professional organizations, including the National Science Teachers Association and The Society for College Science Teachers. She is married with three children. She enjoys spending time with her family, reading, traveling, watching movies, running half marathons, and mentoring to countless students.

“We are very proud of instructors F. Wayne Laney, Jr. and Tabelech Shipp for the commitment they have made to our community and our students,” said Spalding.

Students initiate the nomination process for this award annually by recommending their top instructors. Students then help narrow that pool of candidates by voting for their favorites who best represent the College’s instructor of the year. Final nominees are then required to submit an extensive portfolio, letters of recommendation and submit to an unannounced, filmed observation.

“Rowan-Cabarrus Community College has a long and proud tradition of hiring highly qualified and dedicated faculty in all of its academic programs,” said Dr. Michael Quillen, vice president of academic programs. “The faculty members selected for this year’s Excellence in Teaching Awards certainly are representative of this tradition. These faculty members, and many others, do a wonderful job of providing high-quality instruction to the students at Rowan-Cabarrus.”

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.