No injuries reported in Huntersville school bus wreck

No one was hurt when a school bus collided with a pickup truck in Huntersville Wednesday morning.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, a bus had broken down on the side of Kelly Road. Police said the bus had its emergency lights activated. A driver of a pickup truck who was traveling south on the other side of the center lane had slowed down in the area, police say.

A driver of a second school bus, who was traveling behind the pickup truck, claims the truck driver stopped in the middle of the road. The school bus then reportedly struck the back of the pickup truck.

Police say eight kids were on the bus when the incident occurred. The bus was headed to E. E. Waddell Language Academy, officers said.

