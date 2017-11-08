No injuries reported in Huntersville school bus wreck

A man is wanted for murder in connection with a deadly shooting that occurred in the parking lot of a Taco Bell in Salisbury Friday.More >>
A man is wanted for murder in connection with a deadly shooting that occurred in the parking lot of a Taco Bell in Salisbury Friday.More >>
Rowan-Cabarrus Community College announced its 2016-2017 Excellence in Teaching award recipients at a recent board meeting.More >>
Rowan-Cabarrus Community College announced its 2016-2017 Excellence in Teaching award recipients at a recent board meeting.More >>
The fire is underway at Dellinger Wrecker Service on Industrial Drive. Heavy smoke was visible at the business.More >>
The fire is underway at Dellinger Wrecker Service on Industrial Drive. Heavy smoke was visible at the business.More >>
A driver of a second school bus, who was traveling behind the pickup truck, claims the truck driver stopped in the middle of the road. The school bus then reportedly struck the back of the pickup truck.More >>
A driver of a second school bus, who was traveling behind the pickup truck, claims the truck driver stopped in the middle of the road. The school bus then reportedly struck the back of the pickup truck.More >>
Provided to WBTV By Catawba College student Amy Kimbrough: In Catawba College’s upcoming production of “Dog Sees God,” you get to revisit the characters from one of your favorite childhood cartoons.More >>
Provided to WBTV By Catawba College student Amy Kimbrough: In Catawba College’s upcoming production of “Dog Sees God,” you get to revisit the characters from one of your favorite childhood cartoons.More >>