NC Research Campus' Dr. Zeisel to speak in Salisbury

Dr. Steven Zeisel, University of North Carolina (UNC) at Chapel Hill and the UNC Research Campus in Kannapolis, will speak at the Rowan County Chamber of Commerce’s Power in Partnership (PIP) breakfast on Thurs., November 16, 7:30 a.m. at Trinity Oaks (728 Klumac Road).

The November PIP will be sponsored by F & M Bank.

Zeisel has done extensive research on food science/nutrition and its commercial application for our regional business community. He has published over 250 peer reviewed scientific papers and is a Kenan Distinguished University Professor in Nutrition and Pediatrics; former Chairman, Department of Nutrition; Director Nutrition Research Institute and Director UNC Nutrition Obesity Research Center. (MD, Harvard, 1975; PhD, M.I.T., 1980).

The dates for the remaining 2017-18 series are: Dec. 14 (Inspirational Speaker); Jan. 18 (Economic Outlook); Feb. 15 (Arts Speaker); March 15 (Agri-business); April 19 (Health Care); and, May 17 (Leadership Rowan Graduation).

If you are not a Power Card holder, individual reservations are welcome; however, the reservation deadline is Tues., Nov. 14 by 5 p.m. The cost is $15 for members and $25 for non-members. The price includes the cost of breakfast and the program.

Contact the Chamber for information on reservations or sponsorship opportunities at 704.633.4221 or info@rowanchamber.com

