Firefighters: Nearly 11 vehicles catch fire at Pineville towing business

Nearly 11 vehicles potentially caught fire at a towing business in Pineville Wednesday morning.

The fire occurred at the Dellinger Wrecker Service on Industrial Drive. Heavy smoke was visible at the business. The owner says one employee was at the business when the fire started but did not notice the blaze. A business next door noticed the fire and called 911 and fire crews.

No one was injured in the incident.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.