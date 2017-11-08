Damaged equipment causes over 800 power outages near uptown Charlotte

Over 800 people who live just north of uptown Charlotte were without power for some time Wednesday morning.

According to the Duke Energy outage map, two separate outages were reported just north of West Brookshire Freeway. Both of the outages were first reported around 4 a.m.

The outages were caused by equipment that was damaged, according to the outage map.

Power was restored around 6 a.m.

