Showers possible throughout Wednesday, expect cooler temps for rest of week

Much Colder!

Overcast & Drizzly

Better Friday & Saturday

A strong, but slow moving cold front remains draped across the Carolinas which will continue to stage mainly light periods of showers and drizzle through Wednesday night before ending Thursday. Best chance of showers Wednesday will again be during the morning hours.

With respect to the colder air, Wednesday starts with lows around 50, still well above the average low of 41, but the key here is the temperature will not rise at all Wednesday, and that will likely get your attention, so plan on a chilly day with readings holding mainly in the 40s. Beyond Wednesday, there isn't a single day over the next week where temperatures will even reach the average high of 65.

Thursday will likely start off again with a few morning showers before we start to dry out late in the afternoon (though a lot of sunshine Thursday afternoon seems unlikely at this point). Best rain chance will be around Charlotte and points south into the upstate of SC.

Friday and Saturday look beautiful but we won't make it out of the mid 50s for highs. Lows will start to fall to the cold 30s and there may be some fog around, especially Friday morning.

Dust off your coat, you're going to need it and keep the umbrella close by as well!

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

