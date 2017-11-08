Showers possible throughout Wednesday, expect cooler temps for rest of week

There will be several new faces on the Charlotte City Council this year, but Braxton Winston may be one of the most recognizable of the newly-elected council members.More >>
There will be several new faces on the Charlotte City Council this year, but Braxton Winston may be one of the most recognizable of the newly-elected council members.More >>
According to the Duke Energy outage map, two separate outages are being reported just north of West Brookshire Freeway. Both of the outages were first reported around 4 a.m.More >>
According to the Duke Energy outage map, two separate outages are being reported just north of West Brookshire Freeway. Both of the outages were first reported around 4 a.m.More >>
A strong, but slow moving cold front remains draped across the Carolinas which will continue to stage mainly light periods of showers and drizzle through Wednesday night before ending Thursday.More >>
A strong, but slow moving cold front remains draped across the Carolinas which will continue to stage mainly light periods of showers and drizzle through Wednesday night before ending Thursday.More >>
Some voters showed up to cast their ballots at some polling places and walked in to what could be called a rude awakening.More >>
Some voters showed up to cast their ballots at some polling places and walked in to what could be called a rude awakening.More >>
Avery County Sheriff Kevin Frye says he never thought gangs would be an issue in Avery County.More >>
Avery County Sheriff Kevin Frye says he never thought gangs would be an issue in Avery County.More >>