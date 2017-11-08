Charlotte elects new mayor, makes history

Good morning everyone! Today is Wednesday, November 8. This is Christine Sperow doing my normal check-in with you. There is a lot to go over especially if you're wondering about election results. We're live from 4:30-7 a.m. on WBTV. Turn us on as soon as you wake up!

ELECTION RESULTS: Vi Lyles wins the Charlotte mayoral race, becoming the first African American female mayor in the Queen City. She won a good chunk of the vote in last night's general election. We'll tell you why her opponent, Republican Kenny Smith, decided to concede well before all the results came in last night.

Other big races: For the first time in 16 years Hickory has elected a new mayor. We also have the results for the mayoral race in Davidson where there was an upset. Plus another race in South Carolina came down to one vote and now there is going to be a recount! The Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools bond also went over well with voters. It was a busy night last night so make sure you turn us on to see results from the races that are important to you.

LIVE: Another officer-involved shooting case is going before Charlotte's Citizens Review Board. Members will be looking into the deadly officer-involved shooting of Josue Javier Diaz. Diaz was shot by an undercover officer. WBTV's Caroline HIcks will share the details of what the review board will weigh to determine if the shooting was justified.

A Gaston County man accused of killing his girlfriend's two-year-old son will go before a judge. Marquis Graham is in the Gaston County Jail. Police say he and his girlfriend brought the toddler to the hospital where he later died.

A high school teacher is out of the classroom this morning after video posted online shows him lashing out at a student, and saying he might end up shooting the student in the head.

WEATHER CHANGES: The roads will be wet again this morning. There is a system dropping rain over counties north and west of here including Burke County and counties in the mountains. How will it impact the morning where you live? Meteorologist Al Conklin is giving your forecast now.

Christine