Police investigating shooting, victim ran from scene after shot

Shots rang out in the parking lot of a Skye Mart convenience store Tuesday night on Brookshire Boulevard.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are conducting an assault with a deadly weapon investigation that occurred in the 3800 block of Brookshire Boulevard.

Police received a call at 8:01 p.m. that a person had been shot when a vehicle pulled into the parking lot of the convenience store. Several subjects exited the car shooting towards another group of individuals who were already in the same parking lot, reports say.

According to police, a 16-year-old was shot in the leg during the incident and ran from the scene to the off-ramp of the Brookshire Boulevard Exit of I-85. The victim was transported to Carolinas Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say a short time later, they received a call that a 14-year-old male arrived at Presbyterian Hospital on his own with non-life threatening injuries.

A vehicle driven by an uninvolved third party was also hit with gunfire during the incident but was not injured.

No further information about a motive has been released at this time.

If anyone has information about this incident, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-344-1600.

