Salisbury Council race newcomer earns most votes, new mayor likely

Two new faces will join three incumbents on the Salisbury City Council following Tuesday's election, and the city will likely have a new mayor.

Unofficial results show that Al Heggins was the top vote-getter in her first run for office. Heggins was at the top of the list from the very beginning once the results started coming in.

Heggins was followed by incumbent David Post, incumbent Mayor Karen Alexander, newcomer Tamara Sheffield, and incumbent Brian Miller.

Finishing outside the top 5 was Patricia Jones (PJ) Ricks who tallied the 6th highest number of votes.

Incumbent Kenny Hardin was not reelected, finishing 7th overall, followed by John Struzick, Latasha Wilks, Leda Shuping Belk, Todd Paris, Rodney Queen, and Ryan Evans.

Al Heggins 2,152 12.38% David Post 2,140 12.31% Karen Kirks Alexander 1,768 10.17% Tamara Sheffield 1,758 10.11% Brian Miller 1,696 9.75% Patricia Jones (PJ) Ricks 1,527 8.78% Kenny Hardin 1,478 8.50% John Struzick 1,090 6.27% Latasha Wilks 951 5.47% Leda Shuping Belk 915 5.26% Todd Paris 787 4.53% Rodney W. Queen 709 4.08% Ryan C. Evans 363 2.09% Write-In (Miscellaneous)

Full results from all of the races in Rowan County may be seen here: http://er.ncsbe.gov/?election_dt=11/07/2017&county_id=80&office=ALL&contest=0

Full results from Cabarrus County may be seen here: http://er.ncsbe.gov/?election_dt=11/07/2017&county_id=13&office=ALL&contest=0

