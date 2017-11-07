Salisbury Council race newcomer earns most votes, new mayor likely

Iredell County deputies are asking for the public's help locating a man accused of breaking and entering.More >>
Iredell County deputies are asking for the public's help locating a man accused of breaking and entering.More >>
Shots rang out in the parking lot of a Save Mart convenience store Tuesday night on Brookshire Boulevard.More >>
Shots rang out in the parking lot of a Save Mart convenience store Tuesday night on Brookshire Boulevard.More >>
The bond referendum is the largest in Mecklenburg history and the second largest in North Carolina.More >>
The bond referendum is the largest in Mecklenburg history and the second largest in North Carolina.More >>
The school board oversees one of America’s largest public school districts, with more than 147,000 students, 19,000 employees and a $1.4 billion budget.More >>
The school board oversees one of America’s largest public school districts, with more than 147,000 students, 19,000 employees and a $1.4 billion budget.More >>
Two new faces will join three incumbents on the Salisbury City Council following Tuesday's election, and the city will likely have a new mayor. Unofficial results show that Al Heggins was the top vote-getter in her first run for office.More >>
Two new faces will join three incumbents on the Salisbury City Council following Tuesday's election, and the city will likely have a new mayor. Unofficial results show that Al Heggins was the top vote-getter in her first run for office.More >>