Charlotte man who fatally shot his neighbor sentenced to life in prison

A Charlotte man who fatally shot his neighbor was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on Tuesday, the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office said.

Colin Demon Latta was sentenced in the 2013 fatal shooting of 54-year-old Charles Anthony Jefferson after a Superior Court jury found him guilty of first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon. Another man also was shot but survived, according to prosecutors.

Latta, 40, argued outside with the men before retrieving a revolver from his home on Sylvania Drive and opening fire, the district attorney’s office said. Jefferson was pronounced dead at a hospital. Sylvania Drive links North Graham Street and North Tryon Street north of uptown.

Latta left the area after the shooting. Authorities found him hiding in a shed with two firearms the next day in York County, S.C., prosecutors said.

