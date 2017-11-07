BELK BOWL: Scotty McCreery Set Top Perform at 2017 Belk Bowl FanFest

Multi-Platinum-Selling Artist Scotty McCreery Set to Perform at 2017 Belk Bowl FanFest

Will Play Free Concert Prior to Belk Bowl Kickoff on December 29th

Charlotte, N.C. – The Belk Bowl announced today that multi-Platinum-selling country music artist Scotty McCreery will be the featured act at the 2017 Belk Bowl FanFest on Friday, December 29. The Belk Bowl FanFest is free to the public and will begin at 10:00 a.m., with McCreery scheduled to begin his performance at 11:00 a.m.

“Music, sports and North Carolina is the perfect combination for me,” said McCreery, who was born and raised in Garner, North Carolina. “The band and I are looking forward to the Belk Bowl FanFest. We’re gonna have a big time.”

McCreery is currently rising up the charts with his smash hit song “Five More Minutes,” which has already earned 30 million streams and sold 100,000 downloads. He made history in 2011 as both the first country artist and the youngest male artist of any genre to debut his first studio album, the Platinum-certified Clear as Day, at No. 1 on the all-genre Billboard Top 200 album chart. He has gone on to see all three of his albums debut at No. 1 on a Billboard album chart, with current combined sales nearing 3 million copies. He’s earned one Gold single and three Platinum singles and achieved two Top Ten hits with “Feelin’ It” and “See You Tonight.” The latter song earned McCreery both his first BMI Award for writing one of the Top 50 Country Songs of 2015 and his first Music Row No. 1 Challenge Coin.

He won the 10th season of “American Idol” in 2011; was named the ACM New Artist of the Year Award in 2011; won the CMT Music Award for Breakthrough Video of the Year (“The Trouble with Girls”) in 2012; and American Country Awards for new Artist of the Year in 2011 and Breakthrough Artist of the Year in 2013.

In 2016, McCreery released his first book, Go Big or Go Home: The Journey Toward the Dream, and won the Rare Country Grand Ole Opry Moment of the Year Award for his live performance of “Five More Minutes.” He recently finished recording his new album which will be released in Spring 2018 on Triple Tigers Records / Sony Music Entertainment.

“Scotty McCreery is an excellent addition to this year’s Belk Bowl FanFest,” said Andy Izquierdo, Belk’s Vice President of Communications and Social Impact. “He will provide a local hometown feel, which we’re hoping fans will appreciate. We’re looking forward to an exciting day of football and great music.”

The 2017 Belk Bowl will be played on Friday, December 29, with a 1:00 p.m. EST kickoff. The game, celebrating its 16th year, will be televised nationally on the ESPN family of networks.

College football’s only bowl game to call the Carolinas home, the Belk Bowl has long-term partnerships in place with Belk, ESPN, the Atlantic Coast Conference and the Southeastern Conference, all through 2019. The game is played at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. Belk has been the title sponsor of the Belk Bowl since 2011, working to help increase the Bowl’s visibility both regionally and nationally.

Individual tickets for the 2017 Belk Bowl are available through www.BelkTickets.com and the participating schools. Fans can visit the official website, www.BelkBowl.com, for more information about the game and surrounding events.

The Charlotte Sports Foundation (CSF) is a 501(c)(3) created in 2013 to provide leadership for sports-based initiatives that enhance the economy and quality of life in the Charlotte region. CSF provides unique events and business opportunities around professional, collegiate and amateur sporting events, highlighted by the annual Belk Bowl and the Dr Pepper ACC Football Championship Game, as well as The Belk College Kickoff.

CSF’s future Belk College Kickoff games feature matchups between West Virginia University and the University of Tennessee (2018), the Universities of North Carolina and South Carolina (2019 & 2023), the University of Notre Dame and Wake Forest University (2020), and East Carolina University and Appalachian State University (2021). These efforts are intended to create a positive economic impact in the region, as well, to enhance the quality of life.

The organization’s board of directors is comprised of regional business, industry and civic leaders who have a track record of bringing sports and economic development to the area. Please visit www.CharlotteSports.org for more information.