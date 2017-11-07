South Carolina-Virginia to play home-and-home hoops series

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina and Virginia will play each other in men's basketball starting next season.
The schools announced the home-and-home series Tuesday.
Virginia will travel to South Carolina for a game in December 2018 while the Gamecocks head to the Cavaliers in December 2019.
The teams have not played since March 2002, when the Gamecocks took a 74-67 victory over Virginia in the opening round of the NIT.
