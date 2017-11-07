5-year-old boy gets his wish to be a UPS driver, just like his pal

It’s been a while since UPS driver Kellie Martin even made it to the front door of James Walker’s home in Forest City.

“He always runs out to the truck to meet her,” says James’ mother Lauren.

The driver and her little pal quickly formed a bond and James quickly figured out just what he wanted to do with his life.

“He wanted to be Santa Claus, but once he figured out he didn’t have white hair, he decided to be a UPS driver instead,” Walker said.

Back in March, Lauren posted a video to her Facebook page of James with huge alligator tears. He was proclaiming his desires to get a UPS truck.

“What do you want a UPS truck for?,” his mother asked in the video. James replied, “So I can drive around the world.”

It’s the most adorable thing. And Kellie Martin just so happened to find out about it.

“I asked Lauren if I could put him in for the UPS Wishes Delivered campaign. And he was chosen,” Martin said.

As a part of the campaign, UPS delivered a pint-sized replica of a real UPS truck, complete with lights and a cargo compartment.

It’s safe to say James was thrilled.

"Of course he wanted to unload it from my truck immediately,” Martin said.

James now spends his days rolling all around his driveway delivering pretend packages to pretend people. Stopping every once in a while to hand out biscuits to the family dogs. But when the real deal pulls up, still, Martin doesn’t even get close to the door.

Her buddy runs up and hops in and asks if she’s ready to deliver packages. And as always, the answer is yes. With a special little guy to help with load.

