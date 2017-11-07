Man arrested, wanted after cutting off his electronic monitoring device

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department have arrested a man wanted for multiple charges.

Keyshawn Crowder was wanted for possession of stolen firearm, damage to property, and interfering with an electronic monitoring device.

Crowder was court ordered to wear an electronic monitoring device as a condition of his pre-trial release.

Prior to cutting off his electronic monitoring device, Crowder was last known to be on McDaniel Lane.

