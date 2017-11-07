Multiple drug related arrests in Union County

Three people were arrested for drug related charges in Union County Wednesday.

Monroe Narcotics Detectives arrested Phyllis Lavonne Little on outstanding warrants for multiple drug violations.

Little was charged with the following:

two counts of trafficking in opium or heroin

three counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver

six counts of sell/deliver of other schedule II

two counts of felony maintaining dwelling

two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia

She is currently in the Union County jail with a $100,000 bond.

Also arrested on Wednesday was Cody Smith. Smith was arrested on outstanding warrants for the following:

possession with intent to sell/deliver a controlled substance

sell schedule II

deliver schedule II

felony maintaining dwelling

possession of drug paraphernalia

Kristian Grise-Rosas was arrested in relation to the investigation. Grise-Rosas was arrested on outstanding warrants for the following:

possession with intent to sell/deliver counterfeit controlled substance

sell counterfeit controlled substance

deliver counterfeit controlled substance

felony maintaining dwelling

possession of drug paraphernalia

Smith and Grise-Rosas are both in Union County jail with bond.

Detectives with the assistance of Monroe Special Response Team executed a search warrant in the 2100 block of Confederate Street Friday.

A semi-automatic gun, pills and crack cocaine were seized from the residence.

Preston Cole was arrested and charged with possession of schedule I and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Cole was transported to the Union County jail and has been released on a $5,000 bond.

Sasha Tyson was also arrested and charged with the following:

possession of cocaine

possession of schedule I

simple possession of schedule II

possession of drug paraphernalia

Tyson was released from Union County jail on a $5,000 bond.

