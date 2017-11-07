Man turns self in after shooting, SWAT situation in Catawba County

A man who was thought to have barricaded himself inside an apartment with a hostage after a woman was shot in Catawba County, leading to a SWAT situation, showed up at the Magistrate's Office and turned himself in.

The incident happened around 4:15 p.m. at the Hilltop Apartments on 18th Street Place NW in Longview. The woman was shot in the shoulder during the incident.

She is described as a 60-year-old woman. Officials say "she is in guarded condition" and was transferred to Wake Forest Baptist Medical.

Officials said a SWAT team was called in to assist because they believed the suspect was in a unit with a hostage.

Just before 5:30 p.m., deputies said the suspect had gone to the Magistrate's Office and turned himself in. There is no word on what charges he could be facing.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.