New charges for Rowan man already charged with rape and sharing sexual pics of young girls

A man who was charged in 2014 and 2015 for sharing sexually explicit pictures of young girls and with rape is now facing new charges related to an attempted assault case in Davidson County.

Peter Thomas Kiever, 27, of Salisbury, was charged with communicating threats and attempted assault with a deadly weapon.

According to the warrant, the incident happened on October 30.

Kiever is accused of making a threat to "physically injure" a person by "threatening to cut him while holding a knife, then stated that he would come back and shoot him."

Peter Kiever was originally charged for posting nude pictures of girls on social media sites, and investigators say that since he was arrested in 2014, more victims came forward.

In 2015 the Granite Quarry-Faith Police Department issued eight additional warrants on Peter Thomas Kiever based on the ongoing investigation.

The charges were listed in a press release provided to WBTV:

1) 2nd Degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor (Class E Felony) – solicited a nude picture from a 11 year old female

2) Indecent Liberties with a Child (Class F Felony) – take immoral, improper, and indecent liberties with an 11 year old female

3) Indecent Liberties with a Child (Class F Felony) – take immoral, improper, and indecent liberties with an 13 year old female

4) 1st Degree Sex Offense of a Child (Class B1 Felony) – engage in a sex offense with a child under the age of 13 years

5) 1st Degree Rape of a Child (Class B1 Felony) – did carnally know and abuse a child under the age of 13 years

6) Disseminate Obscene Material to a Minor (Class I Felony) – sent a nude picture to a 12 year old female

7) 2nd Degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor (Class F Felony) – solicited a nude picture from a 12 year old female

8) 2nd Degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor (Class F Felony) – solicited a nude picture from a 17 year old male

The initial investigation began in Granite Quarry on October 7, 2013 based on a harassment complaint through the use of Twitter, Facebook, Kik, and other social media.

After the initial charges were filed in March 2014, additional victims were identified and/or came forward. These victims were interviewed by Granite Quarry-Faith Police Department investigator Todd Taylor and agents from the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, and information gathered in those interviews resulted in the additional charges.

Based on the information received, Kiever requested nude pictures from several additional young girls ranging in age from 11 to 17 and received at least one picture from one of the victims. A victim also stated that she received a nude picture of a male from Kiever, according to police.

With the help of the NC SBI, an additional juvenile victim was interviewed and provided information indicating that Kiever had engaged in an immoral and improper sex act on the 13-year-old juvenile.

The juvenile also revealed that Kiever had engaged in sexual intercourse with the 13-year-old juvenile along with soliciting nude pictures.

The original investigation came to light when the Landis Police Department and the Granite Quarry Police Department worked together to issue 14 warrants for Kiever in March of 2014.

The charges include eight counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, five counts of disseminating child pornography, and one count of commercial littering due to alleged illegal dumping of construction debris.

***WARNING: Information below may be considered inappropriate for some readers

According to a search warrant filed in Rowan County, officers with the Landis Police began to investigate on February 14, 2014, after being informed about an Instagram account called "rowancountyhoes" posting sexually explicit photos of underage girls.

The account had nine photos of girls who appeared to be under the age of 18, according to the warrant.

Captions on the photos indicated the images were of girls from Kannapolis Middle, Carson High, South Rowan High, East Rowan High and West Rowan High schools.

One image that was slated as a freshman from Carson High School showed "unclothed female genitalia," according to the warrant. According to the warrant, the other eight images on the account were sexually suggestive photos of partially or "scantily clothed females."

The account asked users to submit photos of girls or guys that "you wanna put on blast."

Students from high schools in Rowan County said they saw screen shots of the page.

A South Rowan High School freshman told WBTV "I just saw the page."

Another student said "the description of it - like it said if you want to call anybody out - can send in photos or anything."

During the investigation, officers came across two additional Instagram accounts with similar topics, "rowan_county_hoes" and "rowancountywhores."

Investigators were able to gain access to an Instagram account that already had access to the second account, "rowan_county_hoes."

The second account had images of five females and one male. Investigators noted that one of the photos on the second account appeared to be identical to one of the photos on the initial account.

According to the warrant, the third account "rowancountywhores" was set to private but investigators were able to see a photo of a young woman bent over and wearing a thong with a young male in the foreground giving a "thumbs up."

Investigators say they submitted data preservation requests for all three accounts, which makes a digital copy of all files associated with the account as evidence.

According to the search warrant, investigators believe the accounts were used to collect and disseminate sexually explicit photos without consent of the subjects.

An investigator we spoke with said he believes laws were broken such a sexual exploitation of a minor and cyberbullying.

A high school student said "I didn't like it at all. You have to be a really bad person to make that - if you want to ruin somebody's life like that."

All three accounts have been since shut down and are not available online.

Kiever was out of jail under $250,000 bond at the time of the new charges from Davidson County.

