Catawba College students take big honors at vocal competition

Catawba College was well-represented at the fall auditions of the NC Chapter of the National Association of Teachers of Singing. Sixteen Catawba students traveled to Meredith College on November 3rd and 4th to compete alongside over 100 other singers from across the state in musical theatre and contemporary commercial music categories.

Participating Catawba students at this event are students of Music Professor Caroline Stephenson. They were accompanied by staff pianist Susan Trivette and Professor Steve Stringer.

Catawba students took home awards in many categories. Those advancing to the regional competition will compete at Liberty University in March 2018.

Catawba students receiving awards at the state competition include the following individuals in the outlined categories:

First Year College Women, Musical Theatre: 2nd Place – Sarah Rasey of Holly Springs; 3rd Place – Grace Rodriguez of Greensboro; and Additional Regional Qualifier – Elizabeth Lackey of Denver.

Second Year College Women, Musical Theatre: Regional Qualifier – Gracie West of Cary.

Second Year College Men, Musical Theatre: 2nd Place – Jacob Hammill of Gold Hill.

Third Year College Women, Musical Theatre: Regional Qualifiers – Taylor Kroop of Boynton Beach, Fla., and Charlee Beth Haddock of Florence, Ala.

Fourth Year College Women, Musical Theatre: Regional Qualifier – Larissa Garcia of San Diego, Calif.

Adult Men, Contemporary Commercial Music: 1st Place – Liam Pendergrass of Salisbury.

Adult Women, Contemporary Commercial Music: 1st Place – Denee’ Weathers of Charlotte.

Additional Catawba students participating in the state competition included Caroline Kirk of Matthews; Emily Owens of Greensboro; Nicholas “Nicky” Vassello of Hillsborough; Kelly Sandoval of Santa Fe, N.M.; Grace Yacobowsky of Sinking Spring, Pa.; and Claire Raimist of Woodsboro, Md.

