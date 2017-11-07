Antique show coming to Salisbury this weekend

The 64th annual Salisbury Antique Show is coming to the West End Plaza this weekend.

The show takes place Friday through Sunday, November 10-12.

The show features vendors from across the Southeast and includes American and English antiques, fine painting, Oriental and English porcelain, estate jewelry, linens, furniture, textiles, pottery, folk art, prints, books, Americana, silver and fine china, crystal, art restoration and crystal repair, and a silver flatware matching service.

Chicken salad, soup, and desserts are available.

The show is sponsored by the Rowan Museum.

The West end Plaza (old Salisbury Mall) is located at 1935 Jake Alexander Boulevard West in Salisbury.

